$45 million in state grants awarded to these Connecticut communities for revitalization

HARTFORD, Conn. — The first round of towns and cities receiving state funding for projects aimed to improve vibrancy and livability has been announced.

Gov. Ned Lamont and his administration awarded $45 million to 12 communities through the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant Program.

The program was established to fund multiple town and city projects that have goals to improve the lovability, vibrancy, convenience and appeal of Connecticut communities.

East Hartford was allocated $2 million to build a publicly accessible marina on the Goodwin University campus.

Hartford was allocated $6.3 million in partnership with the San Juan Center, Inc. and the Carabetta Development to develop 43 mined-income apartments with retail space on the first floor. The project will strengthen pedestrian connections between North Crossing and the Clay Arsenal Neighborhood.

Killingly was allocated $1 million to convert an underutilized parking lot on Historic Danielson Main Street into a public space. The space will include ADA-compliant walkways, outdoor seating public Wi-Fi, electric car charging stations, and an art park.

Mansfield was allocated $4.8 million to develop a 42-unit mixed-income housing development. Funds will also be used to improve pedestrian safety.

Middletown was allocated $4.5 million to turn vacant buildings into 30 new residential units and commercial space.

New Haven was allocated $5.3 million to realign State Street from Audubon to George streets to unlock the redevelopment potential of several parking lots and develop it into housing/retail space.

New London was allocated $5.9 million to implement historic preservation, storefront improvements, adaptive reuse, and remediation projects and support the development of vacant properties into state-of-the-art mixed-use spaces for residential and commercial use.

Norwalk was allocated $6 million to develop vacant space for mixed-use and transit-oriented development nearby the train station.

Norwich was allocated $2 million to redevelop the former YMCA property into office and retail space.

Stamford was allocated $2.5 million to transform underutilized properties on Pacific street into a year-round beer garden and food truck lot, an authentic German Beer Hall, coffee shop, social coworking space, pilot brewery and tasting room, and event space.

Winchester was allocated $1.8 million to reuse the property on 35 Willow Street into new businesses and offices. The funds will also be used for sidewalk and street intersection realignment and repairs.

Windsor was allocated $2.5 million to redevelop Windsor Center Plaza into 40 apartments with first floor retail in four new structures near the train station.

The grant program hopes to create around 3,000 new jobs this time around.

The second round is expected to launch in fall 2022.

