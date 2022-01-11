Food banks in Connecticut face inflation, rise in need for Thanksgiving

Inflation is the biggest factor for the organization as Thanksgiving approaches later this month.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The sound of forklifts rolling across the warehouse floor is especially loud in November at Connecticut Foodshare. This year, their mission is on the move to help feed 50,000 families this Thanksgiving.

Connecticut Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski is well aware of the date when Nov. 1 arrives.

“We’re busy 12 months out of the year but the month of November is absolutely the busiest month of the year,” said Jakubowski, as he walked the 100,000-square-foot warehouse in Wallingford.

Nov. 1 also marks the kickoff of Foodshare’s holiday campaign. This year, with increasing inflation and rising food costs, plus fewer turkeys on the market due to a bird flu outbreak, it’s a sign of the times.

The 2022 campaign is called “Turkey and Forty” ($40), up from the previous Turkey and Thirty ($30).

“Inflation has hit the world and it’s hit food banking as well.” Jakubowski said and added, “We are going to do everything we can to meet our goal.”

Despite the challenges this year, “this is our busiest time of the year but it’s also the best time of the year,” said Monica Obrebski, the chief marketing officer at Connecticut Foodbank.

“What we are asking is to donate a turkey and $40 and that will help serve our neighbors year-round,” Obrebski added.

To find out more about Connecticut Foodshare’s Turkey and Forty Thanksgiving campaign, click here.

