Fall in Connecticut is on | Check out the interactive map for leaf-peeping

Fall is here so grab your sweaters and pumpkin spice latte and go out leaf-peeping, or maybe take a walking ghost tour just in time for Halloween.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The leaves are changing while the air grows colder. Halloween decorations plastered on every store's wall accompany display stands of hundreds of pounds of candy.

Fall is back in New England, and it's time to celebrate! Looking for a fun activity in the next few weeks? Grab your pumpkin spice latte and get going!

First things first is a foliage drive because what is fall without seeing bright orange and red trees against classic New England colonial architecture?

The state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s interactive foliage map is up now.

CT Visit highlights seven loops that can be made to see beautiful foliage and breathtaking sights! The loops take you into every county in the state, including the Litchfield Hills, the Quiet Corner, and even down to the coast!

Check out the foliage loops here.

As we get closer to Halloween, ghost tours and haunted trails provide an easy thrill!

Here are some haunted trails in Connecticut to check out. Be sure to check if there are any warnings or age restrictions:

Connecticut has no shortage of ghost stories and rumored haunted places. Even Ed and Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigators that inspired several Hollywood films, lived in the state until they passed.

But where to go for the most iconic ghost tours in the state? Check out CT Visit for more options by county, but here are some top tours and events that are sure to get you in the spooky spirit:

Happy Halloween, and enjoy the sweater weather!



