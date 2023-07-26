Connecticut towns hosting National Night Out events

There are 45 Connecticut town and city police departments that are taking part in the National Night Out.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dozens of Connecticut towns and cities will be partaking in the National Night Out, an annual national event intended to bring the community and law enforcement together "under positive circumstances."

National Night Out (NNO) will take place Tuesday, Aug. 1, as it's annually held on the first Tuesday in August.

Many of these NNO events may include food, music, activities, safety demonstrations, law enforcement meet-and-greets, and information sessions.

This is the 40th National Night Out, but many of Connecticut's police departments have joined in on the annual event over the past few years.

This year, around 45 Connecticut towns and cities will host NNO.

Bloomfield

Bridgeport

Bristol

Municipal Center/Town Hall, 100 Pocono Road from 4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

There will be a cornhole tournament with cash prizes to the top three winning teams. Donations benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut. More details and registration for the cornhole tournament here.

Alumni Park, 1021 Main St. from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

There will be safety information sessions, K-9 demonstrations, food, and more.

East Haven

East Haven Splash Pad

Enfield

Town Hall, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., with live music at Higgins Park at 7 p.m.

Fairfield

Farmington

Riverfront Community Center from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

There will be free food, ice cream, giveaways, bounce houses, and police equipment on display.

Griswold

Groton

Poquonnock Plains Park, located at 150 Fort Hill Road in Groton, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is free and will include music, food and games.

Guilford

Hartford

This year's event is at Keney Park (Woodland Street Entrance) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ledyard

Manchester

The event

Meriden

Hubbard Park from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Rain date is Aug. 2.

Middletown

Main St., in front of the police station, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Montville

Moosup

Naugatuck

The event will be held at Linden Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature food, games, music, a bounce house and a "dunk a cop" game.

New Britain

New Canaan

New Haven

New London

New London City Hall at 215 N. Shawano Street from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be a dunk tank with all donations going to the New London Police Department's "Cops Shopping for Kids" holiday campaign.

Newington

The Newington Police Department will host a free event that will include food, ice cream, a bounce house, a dunk tank and much more.

Newtown Community Center west parking lot, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Niantic

Norwalk

Norwich

Plainfield

Somers

Nevers Road Park pavilion from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This will be the department's first annual NNO.

Stratford

Stamford

Suffield

Torrington

Vernon

The annual event will take place at Ladd & Hall Parking Lot in downtown Rockville from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature hot dogs and drinks. Free school supplies will be provided to children.

City Hall, 235 Grand Street from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Waterford

West Hartford

Suffield High School from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greenfield Park, 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. There will be bounce houses, food, games, vendors, a dunk tank and more.

Windham

Windsor Town Green, 275 Broad Street, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a DJ, activities like axe throwing, football, dunk tank, hula hoop contest, uplifting music, and complimentary food and beverages.

Windsor police are also taking donations of new school supplies to stuff a cruiser to benefit the Windsor Board of Education.

For a full list of towns and cities holding National Night Out around Connecticut and the U.S., click here.

