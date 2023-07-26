Connecticut towns hosting National Night Out events

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dozens of Connecticut towns and cities will be partaking in the National Night Out, an annual national event intended to bring the community and law enforcement together "under positive circumstances."
National Night Out (NNO) will take place Tuesday, Aug. 1, as it's annually held on the first Tuesday in August.
Many of these NNO events may include food, music, activities, safety demonstrations, law enforcement meet-and-greets, and information sessions.
This is the 40th National Night Out, but many of Connecticut's police departments have joined in on the annual event over the past few years.
This year, around 45 Connecticut towns and cities will host NNO.
Bloomfield
Bridgeport
Bristol
Municipal Center/Town Hall, 100 Pocono Road from 4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
There will be a cornhole tournament with cash prizes to the top three winning teams. Donations benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut. More details and registration for the cornhole tournament here.
Alumni Park, 1021 Main St. from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
There will be safety information sessions, K-9 demonstrations, food, and more.
East Haven
East Haven Splash Pad
Enfield
Town Hall, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., with live music at Higgins Park at 7 p.m.
Fairfield
Farmington
Riverfront Community Center from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
There will be free food, ice cream, giveaways, bounce houses, and police equipment on display.
Griswold
Groton
Poquonnock Plains Park, located at 150 Fort Hill Road in Groton, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event is free and will include music, food and games.
Guilford
Hartford
This year's event is at Keney Park (Woodland Street Entrance) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ledyard
Manchester
The event
Meriden
Hubbard Park from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Rain date is Aug. 2.
Middletown
Main St., in front of the police station, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Montville
Moosup
Naugatuck
The event will be held at Linden Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature food, games, music, a bounce house and a "dunk a cop" game.
New Britain
New Canaan
New Haven
New London
New London City Hall at 215 N. Shawano Street from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be a dunk tank with all donations going to the New London Police Department's "Cops Shopping for Kids" holiday campaign.
Newington
The Newington Police Department will host a free event that will include food, ice cream, a bounce house, a dunk tank and much more.
Newtown Community Center west parking lot, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Niantic
Norwalk
Norwich
Plainfield
Somers
Nevers Road Park pavilion from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This will be the department's first annual NNO.
Stratford
Stamford
Suffield
Torrington
Vernon
The annual event will take place at Ladd & Hall Parking Lot in downtown Rockville from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature hot dogs and drinks. Free school supplies will be provided to children.
City Hall, 235 Grand Street from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Waterford
West Hartford
Suffield High School from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Greenfield Park, 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. There will be bounce houses, food, games, vendors, a dunk tank and more.
Windham
Windsor Town Green, 275 Broad Street, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be a DJ, activities like axe throwing, football, dunk tank, hula hoop contest, uplifting music, and complimentary food and beverages.
Windsor police are also taking donations of new school supplies to stuff a cruiser to benefit the Windsor Board of Education.
For a full list of towns and cities holding National Night Out around Connecticut and the U.S., click here.
