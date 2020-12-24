Cornerstone Foundation helping raise money for displaced families of Vernon fire

The fire broke out on Union Street Sunday, displacing 30 people in total.

VERNON, Conn. — After 30 people were displaced due to a fire on Union Street, a local social services organization is helping those impacted.

On December 20, a fire broke out at the Fitch Block apartment building in the Rockville section of town. The Fire Marshal said the fire started due to unattended candles. In total 26 adults and four children were displaced due to the fire.

The Cornerstone Foundation and the Red Cross provided assistance initially to the families impacted. Cornerstone set up a fund for people to donate money to the families.

"Cash donations really help us directly address the needs these families have,” said Bryan Flint Sr., the Deputy Director of Cornerstone. “In some cases, they have lost all of their possessions. Being able to give them cash to replace clothing and other necessities is the best and most efficient way to help these folks.”

For those interested, donations can be made through Cornerstone's website, dropoff at the New Hope House shelter on 93 East Main Street in Vernon, or mail Cornerstone, P.O. Box 3, Vernon, CT 06066. Donators are being asked to write "Attention: 26 Union Street Fire Fund" on the envelope.

“There is going to be a long, difficult road ahead for some of these families,” said Cornerstone Executive Director Sharon Redfern.