My People Clinical Services connects local people of color to necessary social services

HARTFORD, Conn — My People Clinical Services (MPCS) is a community-based social service organization and will soon be approaching 17 years in the Hartford community. While their impact has helped thousands—directors explained that their work is ongoing.

"Our mission is to enable my people to help your people, so our people can succeed," explained Abdul-Rahmann Muhammad, Executive Director of My People Clinical Services.

Abdul-Rahmann said their drive is to support, empower and rebuild.

"We want to be able to meet the needs of our people," said Abdul-Rahmann.

To do this, he said MPCS offers various services and programs: Individual & Family therapy, fatherhood engagement services, foster care collaboration, and more.

While the list goes on, Dr. Dayeshell Muhammad, Director of Operations of My People Clinical Services, said they recognize the urgency of the community's social and mental health needs.

"Our main goal is to really educate people on the difference between mental health and mental illness and really show them that mental health support can really help their lives overall and that there are people that look like them that have the expertise to help them," passionately explained Dr. Muhammad.

With more than 80 employees operating out of seven different locations, Dr. Muhammad said 99-percent of MPCS staff are people of color.

"We are super passionate about making sure that we represent the community in which we serve," said Dr. Muhammad. "If we were going to be a community provider, we have to have people that look like our community in order to support, empower and rebuild."

Since the organization's inception in 2005, the work and mission have never wavered.

"If the needs of our people are a little outside the box, outside the line, we can go there and be able to provide that support," said Abdul-Rahmann.

"If you need help, there's help out there for you, and you don't have to be ashamed of asking for help or receiving help," said Dr. Muhammad.

