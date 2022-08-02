Black-owned fitness studio in West Hartford is safe, holistic space for women and people of color

FLYY offers many experiences that focus on empowerment, fitness, freedom coaching, and more.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Black-owned company in West Hartford is creating a holistic and safe space for women and people of color through a movement and journey known as FLYY.

FLYY stands for an acronym that means the "Freedom to Love the You in You."

"It's always your opportunity to free up the energy in your body, love and accept yourself for exactly who you are, giving you more opportunities to discover and celebrate all of who you are," explained Sistah Anyango, founder and CEO of The FLYY Movement.

Anyango founded FLYY in 2007 for women ages 40 and up to have a moment for themselves. Since its inception, it has grown and impacted hundreds across the state.

"It's an opportunity for empowerment, for courage, and strength, and resilience," passionately explained Anyango.

All things she said, people of color have grown to be, know, and love.

"And with all the energies that we continue to face daily, it's something that we continue to need, to have to stay of strength and remain resilient, regardless of what's going on around us," said Anyango.

For over a decade, Xenia Gray has been a part of the FLYY journey. She said classes and life coaches like Sistah Anyango make a genuine difference.

"She brings us together to be better and be able to smile and be happy and inspire one another," said Gray with a smile on her face. "And we do it through dancing, and we do it through connection, and we do it through singing and laughing and bonding."

FLYY offers many experiences that focus on empowerment, fitness, freedom coaching, and more.

"It's fun, it's an opportunity to connect with other women, and it's an opportunity to dance and just release all the stress and tension from the week and just have fun," said Gray.

One of those experiences includes Super-Soul Filled Zumba On the FLYY, which Sistah Anyango host every Friday. It consists of a one-hour cardio-filled Zumba class, followed by an affirmation circle. Sistah Anyango said this takes a regular class and creates a supportive community and FLYY experience.

"It's an opportunity to feel in connection, to feel community, to feel support and to feel love and to feel nurtured," said Anyango. "So, that's why folks come back, again and again, and again and again."

