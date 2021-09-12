Connecticut cannabis application 90-day period approved by CDP

However, one activist says the start-up costs are counterproductive for the communities impacted by the war on drugs.

HARTFORD, Conn — The state’s Social Equity Council – which was created to promote equity in the cannabis industry and help those impacted by the war on drugs – is taking things slow and steady.

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) recently accepted the council’s request to keep the application period open for 90 days for all cannabis license types selected through the first lottery.

"The council really wanted to ensure the community had the information it needed to get into this business," said Andrea Comer, Chair of the Social Equity Council. “Whether it was from an accelerated class or through availability and resources and start-up cost."

For community activists like Iveliss Correa, she said the thought behind the council is good—but they're falling short on their mission. She said the $500 application fee the Social Equity Council is asking is counterproductive, especially for communities impacted by the war on drugs.

"It is their responsibility of the social equity council to speak for us and let them know we need more money and inner-city resident should not have to sit there and gamble $500," said Correa.

Comer said start-up costs would be an uphill climb if the $500 application cost is difficult.

Comer said they anticipate voting in the coming weeks to provide final approval, so the clock will soon start ticking for the application process.

The DCP will begin to make applications available 30 days after the Council issues its final approval of income and residency documentation and subsequently posts the criteria on its website.

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.