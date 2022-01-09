Connecticut hopes to bridge digital divide by providing broadband to more households

It's a divide that schools and organizations witnessed firsthand during the COVID pandemic, and state officials have plans to help bridge that gap.

HARTFORD, Conn — The COVID-19 pandemic played a part in magnifying the digital divide in our country; it's a gap between demographics and regions that have access internet and technology.

"We learned that connectivity is not a luxury or convenience, it is a necessity," explained U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). "Too many kids were studying in McDonald's or Starbucks trying to get service or connectivity there."

It's a divide that schools and organizations witnessed firsthand, including at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hartford (BGCHartford).

"There are many households that just didn't have the technology or even the broadband to be connected with their school, teachers, and others," explained Samuel Gray, President and CEO of BGCHartford.

Like many others, the organization partnered with various companies and schools to ensure that the internet and technology were safely accessible so kids could succeed.

"To create learning pods where students could actually go during the day, during the pandemic to be connected through technology and their schools to get their work done, that's huge," said Gray.

According to a study by Dalio Education, 23% of Connecticut's population does not have access to high-speed internet. In addition, 40% of households in Connecticut's urban centers lack connection. The gaps are also seen in low-income families with children under 18.

"I think there's a new realization that broadband internet isn't about gaming, it's not about social media, it really is key to being able to live in the 21st century," said Gov. Ned Lamont.

This is why state elected officials said Connecticut will receive $42.9 million in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan to help bring broadband service to 10,000 homes and businesses that currently don't have the proper infrastructure to support it.

While the goal is to have folks online by 2026, those who work and see the digital divide impact, like Gray, said it's an indescribable excitement of what the future holds.

"Because this means, sometime soon, we'll be a broadband city where everybody has access to technology, and most importantly, our young people are getting what they need to succeed in school, through technology and life," Gray said.

