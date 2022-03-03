Connecticut immigrant rights advocates rally for National #CommunitiesNotCages

They were demanding the Biden administration follow through with its promise to fix America’s immigration system

HARTFORD, Conn. — It was a cold and windy morning in Hartford on Thursday, and the activists rallying outside the Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building and the U.S. Courthouse said that didn't matter.

Just days after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, a united front of immigrants and their families, allies, and immigrant rights organizations across the state rallied to demand the administration follow through with its promise to fix America’s immigration system. Thursday’s rally was all part of the national #CommunitiesNotCages Campaign.

"I want President Biden to listen and to close the detention centers because they are places where people die, and people suffer," said Carmen Lanche.

Lanche said this demand hit home because her husband was in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility and while detained, he had an accident that caused a stroke.

"It was very difficult because, during that time, we lost our home and all of our belongings," she said.

Lanche’s family story is not unique, immigration advocates said.

"When one of our people are taken by ICE, it's like a kidnapping," explained Javier Villatoro with Semilla Collective. "Because you can have a family member taken by ice any day, and you wouldn't know what happened to them. It would take days and weeks to find out what happened to your family."

This is why Villatoro says they're speaking out.

"We deserve to be treated with respect, dignity, and not to be violated, kidnapped, and terrorized," said Villatoro.

During Thursday's protest, many people spoke out about their stories and ICE detention centers' impact on their families. But, they also focused on their four pillars of demands.

Biden Administration shut down detention Centers.

End all deportations.

Release all those currently in ICE dentition centers.

Defund ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"I believe that no matter where you are, you deserve that basic amount of decency," explained activist Nate Blair

Blair said it was vital for him to be an ally and advocate for those protesting for immigration rights. The same goes for Ben Haldeman with the Connecticut Coalition for Immigrant Freedom, who rallied to shut down ICE detention centers.

"It systematically devalues the lives and the relationships of the people that we work with and that we care about," said Haldeman.

Haldeman is also an attorney with the New Haven Legal Assistance. He said throughout his career he has represented many immigrants detained by immigration and experienced the conditions in ICE dentition centers.

"It's fundamentally racist, it's unjust, and it prevents people from having a real chance to prepare their cases to stay in this country and be with their family and the people that they love," said Haldeman.

Other activists told FOX61 that they wouldn't stop speaking up until their demands were met and said they would like the Biden administration to start making changes.

FOX61 News reached out to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and has not received a comment on the rally.

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.