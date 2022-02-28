Connecticut students growing bonds through new Black and Latino studies course

The course was rolled out during the 2021-2022 school year and schools will be required to offer the elective course next school year.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — It’s been about two years since Connecticut became the first state in the nation to require high schools to offer a Black and Latino studies course.

Reflecting on the course, Michaela Katzman, a 10th-grade history teacher and social studies department head at CREC Academy International Studies High School, said the course differs from what is typically taught in a U.S. History class.

The first semester of the course focuses on African and Black history, and the second semester focuses on Puerto Rican and Latino history.

“The narrative that is typically taught in U.S. History is from a European interacting with America perspective and how those two parts of the world got us to where we are today,” Katzman said. “But in this class, it gives students a different access point and it allows them to go back and look at African history, study the civilizations and kingdoms that were there and the impact that those civilizations had on different parts of the world.”

She continued: “The narrative no longer starts with African enslavement, but it starts with a very rich and beautiful, diverse culture that they had prior to the enslavement interactions.”

Katzman said her students are really enjoying the course and are excited to learn something new.

“I think it’s been really interesting to be able to learn so in-depth about those types of topics in school. I feel like we only brushed the surface in past years on those kinds of topics,” said Nathan Morgan, one of Katzman’s students

Katzman also said she’s learned from her students in the process.

“It’s really fun and interesting to have students share stories and connections,” Katzman said. “The course allows for that personal connection and local connection, so it’s been a really cool experience this year to feel like they’re teaching me as much as I’m teaching them."

As the students learn more about each other’s cultures, they’re also forming stronger bonds with each other.

“A lot of the people from that class, I didn’t know at the beginning of the school year,” said Natalia Dupiton. “I have gotten to know a lot of people because of the different assignments we’ve done together. Just the way that I see the way they look at the world now and it’s like I’m able to understand where they’re coming from certain points and it’s really just been able to make us communicate and be more in sync.”

Gov. Ned Lamont signed Public Act 19-12 in 2019 and the Connecticut Board of Education gave it the final stamp of approval in 2020. The course was rolled out during the 2021-2022 school year and schools will be required to offer the elective course next school year.

