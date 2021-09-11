'Our students need to see themselves' | Teacher Residency Program works to diversify educator workforce

The 18-month course allows residents/candidates to work in a Connecticut school under the mentorship of a teacher while receiving pay and benefits.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — There is a statewide commitment to make a difference within the classrooms through the CT Teachers Residency Program (TRP.)

"We're committed to diversifying teachers by reducing the barriers to certification and committed to training those with bachelor's degrees and underemployed working in our school," said Marlene Megos, director of the CT Teacher Residency Program.

Megos explained that the sole mission of the program is to diversify the teacher workforce in color, language, and gender by providing necessary tools and resources for program residents to succeed.

Jason Allard is a resident in the program.

"I want to be the best that I can be for our students and make a difference in their lives and their education, be a mentor, be everything that they need to succeed," said Allard.

He said he's excited for his impact as a Black male educator.

"Our students need to see themselves in their educators for them to succeed," said Allard.

Allard isn't the only one eager to make a difference through education. Program resident Tamarah Baker is too.

"Overall, it's very, very important to me to be able to help and be able to grow and be able to nurture our students and have them grow."

Baker said now more than ever; representation is vital yet exciting.

"To be a teacher of color to show other students, someone that looks like you but also for the students that are not of color to see someone of color helping and teaching them."

Gov.Ned Lamont assured this program isn't a phase; it's an initiative for change.

"This is not some woke thing," Gov. Lamont said. "This is just the smart way to make sure that each and [every person] gets the very best opportunity in life."

Lamont said it's also a commitment to increase the racial, ethnic, and linguistic diversity within the state's teaching workforce.

"Our kids can look up, see somebody a little bit like them; somebody has their ears, somebody who understands where they're coming from," said Lamont. "I think that's how we make sure every kid gets the very best opportunity in life"

State Sen. Douglas McCrory agreed and said that while most teachers in the state are white, it doesn't reflect the diverse student population in Connecticut.

"You can't be what you don't see, and representation is extremely important when you're dealing with kids," McCrory stressed. "All children whether you're black, brown, yellow, green, poor, wealthy, or not-- all children learn better when diverse teaching populations teach them."

