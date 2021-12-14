United Way of Connecticut works to fight food insecurities across the state

United Way support programs, initiatives and services that help people get connected with healthy food resources

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a brighter light on food insecurity, but for the United Way of Connecticut, it is not a new challenge.

The work can't stop for the United Way/Gemma Moran Food Center in New London because the need is big.

Dina Sears-Graves, president & CEO of United Way of Southeastern Connecticut, said the Food Center distributes food to more than 75 agencies throughout New London County.

From food pantries to after-school programs, she stressed that their work with partnering agencies is vital now more than ever.

"COVID impacted the state and particularly New London County; we saw more people than ever, food insecure in our area," explained Sears-Graves.

David Stevenson is the present & CEO of Fellowship House, a partnering agency with United Way. He has also served on the Food Center Advisory Committee for more than a decade.

He said between the pandemic and the price of food skyrocketing, there's been a far greater need for food than ever before.

"We've seen people that we've never dreamt would need food coming to us," said Stevenson. "Thankfully, thanks to the United Way in the Gemma Moran Food Center, we have the food to give and to serve."

Stevenson said United Way helps his agency apply for grants and get products out into the community.

"They really manage us, and they manage our ability to help people in need," explained Stevenson. "They serve as a conduit to each other and to greater agencies."

Collecting, distributing, sorting, and unloading volunteers are vital in making this happen. Although it may be a lot of work, long-time volunteer Tim Subashi said it's been worth it.

"We're here to help those that are less fortunate than ourselves, and what better way than to volunteer locally in your community, whether it's through church or civic, you know, opportunity or food through local food center," explained Subashi. "It's just a great way to give back."

While the pandemic has brought on additional challenges to the community, Sears-Graves said it's making their mission even more robust.

"It validates why we're here," Sears-Graves explained. "It makes us want to work harder and provide for our community, and that's really what united way is about."

Sears-Graves said the Food Center relies heavily on donations, and one way you can help in your community is to run a food drive or make a donation to your local United Way.

For more information on you how you can donate or volunteer

If you are in need of assistance, call 2-1-1

