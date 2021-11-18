Conversation continues on what's next for Capt. John Mason Statue at state Capitol

Some believe Connecticut residents should embrace the harsh reality of the past, while others call the statue a constant reminder of their ancestors' massacre.

HARTFORD, Conn. — There was another conversation Thursday surrounding the topic of a local Captain John Mason statue. This time, including perspectives on whether the figure should remain on Connecticut's State Capitol.

"To remove John Mason's statue from the capitol is to reduce both the Pequot war and the generations-long phenomenon to a simple story of good guys and bad guys," Connecticut State Historian Walter Woodward explained.

Woodward said both history and the future is best served by embracing this harsh reality of the past.

However, Daniel Menihan with the Mashantuket Pequot Triabl Council said that's easier said than done.

"I think it creates a lot of trauma for certain individuals and certain bodies and groups of people to relive certain historical traumas," Menihan said.

Ron Wolf Jackson, of the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation agreed.

"I would not want to see a statue of any former butcher or a person we would consider a war criminal today," Wolf Jackson said.

He noted that it's a constant reminder of their ancestors' massacre.

"It's very difficult to try to teach your children that we live in a society of peace and prosperity when we have to look up and see these icons littered throughout our countryside," Wolf Jackson added.

Marcus Mason Maroon, 10th generation descendant of Captain John Mason also contributed to the conversation. He believes the Pequots are solely focused on the genocide, and said the statue stands for more than just war.

"The statues represent Mason for his entire career as a dedicated public servant," Maroon said. "He was the preeminent founder of the Connecticut Colony deserves to be honored for many, many positions and accomplishments."

Menihan said he wouldn't deny that the statue conveys an integral part of history, but stressed that it must be told correctly.

"I think it's important to bring in more sides of the story," Menihan added. "But it's definitely a part of the Connecticut history, and it should be understood not just by the average citizen but especially by those that are producing law within the state."

According to Menihan, the next step need to be including a tribal voice within the upcoming conversations, no matter what direction it goes.

The topic of whether the Cpt. Mason statue should be removed will be furthered discussed in a December meeting.

Click here to watch the full Connecticut State Capitol Preservation and Restoration Commission Invitational Forum on Captain John Mason Statue.

