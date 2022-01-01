Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. mourns significant loss of its national president and Hartford native Cheryl A. Hickmon

Hickmon was a devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta since 1982 and held several positions on a national, regional, and local level.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The historic black sorority Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. continues to mourn behind the significant loss of its national president, Cheryl A. Hickmon.

Hickmon died Thursday after battling a recent illness, according to a statement from the sorority.

Dr. Lakish Grant-Washington, current President of Hartford Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. said the news has brought on a wave of emotions.

"One word, disbelief, shocked, disbelief," said Dr. Grant-Washington while holding back emotions. "We're mourning; the loss of Cheryl Hickmon is a lot, and it is very personal."

Hickmon was a devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta since 1982 and held several positions on a national, regional, and local level.

The Hartford native was elected as National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in November 2021. She served as chair of its national board of directors, and a member of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter (HAC), where she once served as the chapter president.

"Ms. Hickmon has always been a change maker," Dr. Grant-Washington said with a smile on her face. "She has been involved with the NAACP, National Council of Negro Women, and during her leadership as president of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter, which was during the organization's 100-year celebration, she did it up big."

Grant-Washington said she wants people to know that Hickmon always put action behind making change for the better.

"She made friendships and partnerships with state legislators that made sure that when there were issues that needed to be spoken about, that represented the black community that she was that voice or helped us to be the voice especially, and the Greater Hartford communities," Grant-Washington recounted.

Dr. Grant-Washington said Hickmon truly illustrated the sorority's sisterhood, scholarship, and service principles.

"She always did that from the point of doing what was best for the community and making sure that we always operated in the best interest of black and brown people in the greater horrific community, " explained Grant-Washington.

Although Hickmon is no longer here, her sorority said her work in the community would live on.

"I think we would do her the most justice, of continuing her legacy by always making sure that we are serving the community as she would have had us to do," said Grant Hickmon.

Click here for Cheryl A. Hickmon's full bio.

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.