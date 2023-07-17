Drum Roll, please; Magic Soul Academy mixes music with a message

Greater Hartford area students are seeing success by marching to the beat of their own drums

FARMINGTON, Conn. — They are known as the Magic Soul Academy, a percussion and dance group that is now 42 students strong. The drumline is the brainchild of musician and founder Harold Ortiz, whose aim was, and still is, to offer inner-city kids an outlet.

Ortiz, who started Magic Soul during the pandemic with online-only lessons said, “I was following my passion, my love. I have always had a big passion for music and for marching.”

Magic Soul now travels across the state – and beyond – performing at parades and even, during the halftime shows at some Connecticut Sun basketball games.

During a recent performance for kids at Camp Courant in Farmington, band member Brian Montalvo, who will be a senior at Achievement First Hartford High School in the Fall said, “It is awesome to have the opportunity to give music to people and just seeing the smiles on their faces when you are playing.”

Jose Mejias, known as “Pops” to the band, acts as a road manager for the kids. Mejias said, “95% of these kids come from the inner city. The best part of this is seeing the different places and letting the kids know that the world is bigger than Hartford. Their talent gives them access.”

Ortiz, who has grown his program from just 5 kids in 2020 to 42 today said, “I’m trying to get kids off the street, into college, into the right direction.” He added, “It’s very rewarding.”

