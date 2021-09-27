Education Sec. Cardona to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with SCSU

Cardona, the former Connecticut Commissioner of Education, will participate in a live question and answer session.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will be on-hand virtually to help celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with students and staff at Southern Connecticut State University on Monday afternoon.

Cardona, the former Connecticut Commissioner of Education, will participate in a live question and answer session.

The program is also scheduled to feature an in-person panel discussing how their own personal stories, obstacles, and triumphs have shaped who they are today.

Attendees will also enjoy Latin dishes and live performances by SCSU students.

The event is one of a number that will recognize the month that is dedicated to celebrating the contributions and cultures of Hispanic Americans. Panel discussions on topics like female health in prison systems in Latin America, Hispanics in journalism and teaching of history that celebrates Hispanic culture.

Hispanic arts and entertainment will also be on display at the Busey Library celebrating the works and contributions of Hispanic authors, musicians, and filmmakers. The SCSU Latin Jazz Ensemble will perform on October 13.

