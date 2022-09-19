These are some events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Connecticut

The 30-day period from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 celebrates the history, culture and contributions of the Latino community in the United States.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month!

It kicks off on Sept. 15 as it is the anniversary of independence for several Latin American countries such as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Events will be held throughout the next four weeks.

Here is a list of events happening in Connecticut during Hispanic Heritage Month.

(NOTE: This is not a full list. If you want to suggest an event to the list below, email details to newsdesk@fox61.com)

Thursday, Sept. 15

East in the Street – Latin Heritage

Bank Street in New London

From 4p.m.-10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Ring in Hispanic Heritage Month with Sound Healing

Bridge Healing Arts Center, 304 Main Street, Farmington, CT 06032

From 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

WPKN FM x BERLINETTA: Hispanic Heritage Month Vol. 1

Berlinetta Brewing

90 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport

From 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Friday, Sept. 16

BCYL Presents: La Gringa

The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave. Bridgeport

From 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Music Haven | Giving all kids a chance to play!

Wilson Branch Library, 303 Washington Avenue, New Haven, CT

From 11 a.m.-Noon

For more information, click here.

Monday, Sept. 19

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company

Whiton Branch Library, 100 N Main St, Manchester CT

From 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Latin Music on Vinyl

Wilson Branch Library, 303 Washington Ave, New Haven

From 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

WPKN's Hispanic Heritage Month Film Series

Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06605

7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

For more information, click here.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Windham Country Latino Fest 2022

Shaboo State, 645 Main St. Downtown Willimantic, CT

From Noon-6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff Celebration

South End Branch Library, 34 Woodland Ave. Stamford

From Noon-2 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Monday, Sept. 26

Hispanic Heritage Month: Movie Monday with “Selena”

Danbury Public Library, 170 Main St, Danbury

From 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Surcari Performs at Hagaman Library in Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month

Hagaman Memorial Library, 227 Main St, East Haven

Due to seating limitations, prior registration is required

From 6:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Thursday, Sept. 29

10th Annual Latino Winemakers Wine Tasting & 50th Anniversary Fiesta

Farms Country Club, 180 Cheshire Road, Wallingford, CT

From 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Author Talk & Reading: Suzanne Frischkorn

Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Rd, West Redding, CT

From 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Latin Heritage Art Show & Party

Madeline’s Empanaderia, 86 Spring St. New Haven

From 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Sunday, Oct. 1

WPKN's Hispanic Heritage Month Film Series

Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06605

From 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Mexican Folkloric Dance with Tere Luna – Children’s Program

Mary Cheney Library, 586 Main Street, Manchester, CT

From 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

WPKN's Hispanic Heritage Month Film Series

Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06605

From 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here

Thursday, Oct. 13

WPKN FM x BERLINETTA: Hispanic Heritage Month Vol. 2

Berlinetta Brewing

90 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport

From 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

For more information, click here

Friday, Oct. 14

Teatro SEA Presents Juan Bobo’s Tales/Los Cuentos de Juan Bobo

Charter Oak Cultural Center, 21 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT

From 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

For more information, click here

