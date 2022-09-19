These are some events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month!
The 30-day period from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 celebrates the history, culture and contributions of the Latino community in the United States.
It kicks off on Sept. 15 as it is the anniversary of independence for several Latin American countries such as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.
Events will be held throughout the next four weeks.
Here is a list of events happening in Connecticut during Hispanic Heritage Month.
Thursday, Sept. 15
East in the Street – Latin Heritage
Bank Street in New London
From 4p.m.-10 p.m.
Ring in Hispanic Heritage Month with Sound Healing
Bridge Healing Arts Center, 304 Main Street, Farmington, CT 06032
From 6 p.m.-7 p.m.
WPKN FM x BERLINETTA: Hispanic Heritage Month Vol. 1
Berlinetta Brewing
90 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport
From 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
BCYL Presents: La Gringa
The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave. Bridgeport
From 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Music Haven | Giving all kids a chance to play!
Wilson Branch Library, 303 Washington Avenue, New Haven, CT
From 11 a.m.-Noon
Monday, Sept. 19
Calpulli Mexican Dance Company
Whiton Branch Library, 100 N Main St, Manchester CT
From 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Latin Music on Vinyl
Wilson Branch Library, 303 Washington Ave, New Haven
From 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
WPKN's Hispanic Heritage Month Film Series
Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06605
7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 24
Windham Country Latino Fest 2022
Shaboo State, 645 Main St. Downtown Willimantic, CT
From Noon-6 p.m.
Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff Celebration
South End Branch Library, 34 Woodland Ave. Stamford
From Noon-2 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
Hispanic Heritage Month: Movie Monday with “Selena”
Danbury Public Library, 170 Main St, Danbury
From 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Surcari Performs at Hagaman Library in Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month
Hagaman Memorial Library, 227 Main St, East Haven
Due to seating limitations, prior registration is required
From 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
10th Annual Latino Winemakers Wine Tasting & 50th Anniversary Fiesta
Farms Country Club, 180 Cheshire Road, Wallingford, CT
From 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Author Talk & Reading: Suzanne Frischkorn
Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Rd, West Redding, CT
From 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Latin Heritage Art Show & Party
Madeline’s Empanaderia, 86 Spring St. New Haven
From 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 1
WPKN's Hispanic Heritage Month Film Series
Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06605
From 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Mexican Folkloric Dance with Tere Luna – Children’s Program
Mary Cheney Library, 586 Main Street, Manchester, CT
From 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
WPKN's Hispanic Heritage Month Film Series
Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06605
From 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
WPKN FM x BERLINETTA: Hispanic Heritage Month Vol. 2
Berlinetta Brewing
90 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport
From 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Teatro SEA Presents Juan Bobo’s Tales/Los Cuentos de Juan Bobo
Charter Oak Cultural Center, 21 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT
From 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
