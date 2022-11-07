Hartford non-profit helps mothers find baby formula as national shortage continues

For Unity Community Outreach Corp created the initiative Formula 4 Families, a donation and swap service to help people get what they need to feed their babies.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A local non-profit is helping helping mothers get baby formula as the national shortage continues.

"You have people who have the money but can't buy because of the shortage," explained Timothy Fraylon, Co-founder, For Unity Community Outreach Corporation. "Then you have those who don't have the money but are still in need of the formula."

Which is why the For Unity Community Outreach Corp, created the initiative Formula 4 Families. It's a donation and swap service to help people get what they need to feed their babies and give to others who are also in need.

"People, they bring baby bottles, they bring clothing, they bring all kinds of other baby items to exchange for the formula or just to give to us so we can give it out along with the formula," explained Joanna Iovino, Project Director, Food For U.

Families and volunteers said this resource is vital.

"It's run by people who were extremely dedicated to helping other people who may be underserved and underprivileged and those who do not have access to the means that other people have," said Jamin Phillips who is a mom and volunteer with Fourmla 4 Families.

To ensure the baby formula that is given away is not being sold for profit, organizers do ask for proof of child, and 100% of cash donations go towards buying formula.

"There's a lot of people online that are selling what their babies no longer use at a deep discount," said Iovino. "So we were able to get a lot of formula at a deep discount and we didn't take anything off the shelves in the stores. The stuff in the stores is still there for people."

This program has been running for months, and its reach grows by the week.

"81 cans, bottles, and boxes of formula were given out just at the last event and 56 the one before that," said Iovino.

Unfortunately, someone swiped nearly a dozen cans and bottles of formula during the last event. While organizers are upset at the ripple effect this can have, they're not giving up on giving back.

"It's discouraging, but we have to keep it moving and keep it rolling because we're on a mission to help and serve those in need," said Fraylon.

Formula 4 Families is hosting its next swap on Saturday, July 16, at Kamora's Cultural Corner at 75 Sterling St., Hartford CT at 12 p.m.

"If you are available Tuesday, our drop-off location is at the Hartford West End Farmer's Market, at the SNAP table," listed on the NELP Facebook page. "If you cannot make it there, we can make arrangements for drop off at my home or possibly pickup by one of our team members."

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

