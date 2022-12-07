Families continue to struggle feeding their babies amid formula shortage

"It's scary," said Tania Banks. "It's a real scary thing. "

CONNECTICUT, USA — Many caregivers hope the nationwide formula shortage crisis is nearing its end; while many rely on community initiatives and state programs like WIC to help feed their babies, resources are falling short.

Banks is a Hartford mother of four struggling to ensure her seven-month-old son has food in his belly amid the ongoing formula shortage. She said it's been very hard. Despite using state programs like WIC, she said her options are limited, and the efforts seem never-ending.

"Especially when you're down to your last and it's late night, and you run out of formula," said Banks. "And like, all the stores close at 9 or 10 around here, and the only thing you have left is something that doesn't have it or doesn't take WIC."

The organization Formula 4 families conduct formula pick-ups and swaps for families and explained Banks' story isn't uncommon.

"It's bad for parents," said Joanna Iovino with Formula 4 Families. "If you can't find a WIC store that has the specific formula that's on your WIC voucher, you're in trouble."

Single mother of four, Sade Bennett said while she can breastfeed, she also feels that sense of trouble when trying to feed her five-month-old daughter.

"When you don't really have options, it's like what do you do?" said Bennett. "You can't just give your baby any kind of formula; you want it to be as gentle on their stomach as breast milk."

Bennett and Banks said the reality is that families are still in a crisis and are working to figure it out daily.

As the community bands together to help each other out, Formula 4 Families host swaps on Saturdays in Hartford and collection swaps on Tuesdays at the West End Farmers Marker 4-7.

