NELP works to help with food insecurities in Hartford's North End

HARTFORD, Conn — More little pantries will be popping up around the North End neighborhood of Hartford this summer.

"It's all about changing lives and empowering my community, and we're going to do it any way we can," explained Timothy Fraylon, President of For Unity Community Outreach Corps. in Hartford.

Raising neighborhood awareness and addressing community needs are most important for the For Unity Community Outreach Corp., Fraylon said. This is why it created the "Food 4 U" initiative.

"We are in what we call a food desert, so we don't have any major stores in the areas," explained Fraylon.

In April 2021, the initiative expanded and created North End Little Pantries (NELP). It's a take what you need, leave what you can food system.

"They are a mutual aid model that goes back literally centuries and communities of color in poor communities and in immigrant communities," explained Joanna Iovino, the program director of NELP.

Experiencing food insecurities herself, Iovino said she knew how much this would benefit her neighborhood.

"This is open 24/7, and anyone can access it anyone at all," said Iovino. "We're not telling anyone no; you can't come here; It's for everyone."

COVID-19 and inflation also contribute to food insecurity, making it hard for some in the community to buy food.

"I've seen people in tears over just having this available," said Iovino. "While it's a take what you need and leaves what you can. And everything is gone in literally within an hour whenever there's food left there because there is such a great need."

"Because they are full during the day and in the morning they're full, and most of them are empty at night," explained Fraylon. "So just seeing that need and hearing, 'OK, this really helped me, I didn't know what I was going to eat, I didn't know where my last meal was going to come from,' and this is right here."

More NELP Pantries will be popping up across the city's North End neighborhood this summer.

NELP Locations:

412 garden St.

80 Coventry St.

259 Barbours St.

