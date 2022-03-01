FOX61 Women's Wednesday spotlight: Rev. Dr. Shelley Best

Dr. Best is a mentor, certified yoga instructor, pastor, CEO, artist, and radio host.

HARTFORD, Conn — With the mindset of developing and evolving the community through the Arts, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best is working to impact.

Dr. Best is a woman with many talents and titles. She's a mentor, certified yoga instructor, pastor, CEO, artist, and radio host.

"For me, I love art, I love working with people, I love working with creatives."

Dr. Best is currently the President and CEO of the Conference of Churches. She said her love and passion are the motivation behind her career that has spanned more than two decades.

"As I evolved as an artist and an administrator in the non-profit world, I've gotten more interested in arts as a vehicle for community transformation."

In her tenure, she has helped lead the creation of the 224 EcoSpace, a $3.5 million social enterprise. Dr. Best said the motto is simple and accurate; it's where makers work, create and lead.

"It's an arts incubator in the greater Hartford area in a facility that we transformed into this new incubator, and so it's a place where people can start their entrepreneurial ventures."

224 EcoSpace is one of Dr. Best's most outstanding achievements, and she hopes it continues to grow and make an impact on local creatives.

However, her work doesn't stop there. She has also created additional opportunities for artists in underrepresented communities through the "Artist of color Unite!" Program.

"The arts are vulnerable, and we have to show up the arts because they represent our hope in the community, especially for people of color. We have to be able to tell our story and be able to express ourselves."

The Artist of Color Unite program was established in 2021 to recognize and celebrate black artists.

On March 1, 2022, the Greater Hartford Arts Council announced that it appointed Dr. Best as the new CEO.

"I was beyond delighted and was blown away, and I feel profoundly honored,"

It is a role Dr. Best said that would combine all of her passions.

"By really engaging the arts organizations and artist and philanthropist are committed to the arts, I believe we can uplift Hartford through the arts."

Hoping to bring joy and economic empowerment through the arts, she said her efforts and mission would never waver.

"We have gifted folks, and when you experience art, hope starts to show up in your life, and that will help ease the community trauma that we've all been living through the pandemic. People need hope, people need joy, and they need to have inspiration, and that's what the arts are all about."

Dr. Best will step into her role with the Greater Hartford Arts Council in April 2022.

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.