'It helps us a little bit more' | Knights of Columbus holds annual coat drive in Hartford

The annual drive took months of preparation to help give the gift of warmth to communities in need.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Friday morning rain did not stop lines growing outside the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford for the Knights of Columbus annual Coats for Kids drive.

"We're a part of the community, and the cathedral is in the middle of the community, and we have a lot of different immigrant groups and members of the community that come to our cathedral," explained Matthew Zsunkan, deputy grand knight for the Knights of Columbus St. Joseph Cathedral chapter.

Zsunkan said rain or shine, with winter approaching, the organization has big priorities.

"We're coming up; it's going to get a lot colder, so making sure that all of our kids in the neighborhood stay warm this year," he said.

"They're rated to zero degrees, and they're brand new fresh out of the box and everything," Zsunkan explained about the coats.

Between the quality and generosity, Marta Vasquez said she's incredibly appreciative.

"It’s important because they help us put coats on our kids and with the pandemic It helps us a little bit more," said Vasquez.

Edith Tomas agreed: "They help us enough, and we can save on the coats."

Tomas stressed that events like this have a true impact on families like hers.

"Thank you, thank you very much, and I hope this continues like this every year," said Tomas.

Knights of Columbus passed out more than 3,000 coats through its eight different distribution sites set up across the state.

It was all part of an initiative that began in Bridgeport during Thanksgiving weekend in 2012, and Zsunkan said they hope to continue it for years to come.

