CEO of The Place 2 Be launches women-owned restaurant group in Connecticut

Luari said the group helps show that culinary can be a career and not a side hustle and is excited for the possibilities this brings to the community.

HARTFORD, Conn. — There's a bold new team taking the restaurant industry by storm in Hartford. It's a woman-owned restaurant group with two famous "Chopped" chefs at its helm.

Gina Luari, CEO of The Place 2 Be, recently announced the launch of her new restaurant group, The Statement Group (TSG). Which makes it one of Connecticut's only women-owned restaurant groups.

Luari said the name hits home.

"Because every restaurant we're opening up under this group really does make a statement inside Hartford," explained Luari.

"It really sets the stage for us to grow as a group," said Luari. "It sets the stage for us to offer opportunities to other people."

The Statement Group will bring together a group of restaurants with bold concepts that are picture-perfect and help create unforgettable experiences, all the while developing inspired culinary programs.

“With major expansion in the works, the formation of The Statement Group is a natural next step for us,” Gina Luari said in a news release. “The concepts and culinary direction we have in development will bring even more creativity and boldness to the Connecticut and Massachusetts restaurant scenes, and with Chef Xavier Santiago and Chef Mo Major taking the lead on the culinary ideation and development, we know it will be sexy and delicious, as Chef X says.”

A TSG news release explained that the group is fueled by emphasizing people and vision while employing top talent and an industry-forward business model based on three pillars: leadership, consistency, and boldness.

"What we're doing at the place to be is just taking it to the next level and the whole experience overall and the restaurant industry period," explained Luari.

Not only is The Statement Group owned by a woman, but it's also led by the only Latino culinary director in the state.

"I'm a strong advocate for the Hispanic and Black community," stressed Chef Xavier Santiago. "I grew up in the North end of Hartford and came from Puerto Rico in '96 so for me it's very important to teach, educate, and just to tell people that anybody can do it from any kind of background."

Santiago is a Food Network's Chopped Champion and said this role means more than his passion for food.

"For me, that title is beyond a title; it's like a connection to the community and to myself and everyone who came from where I came from," said Santiago.

Chef Mo Major will also be joining the TSG team as Assistant Culinary Director. Major is also a champion of Food Network's Chopped.

