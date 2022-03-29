Harriet Tubman's descendants working to expand literacy throughout Connecticut and beyond

She said in many inner cities, children and families of color are not provided with the necessary tools and resources to excel in reading and writing

CONNECTICUT, USA — Harriet Tubman's descendants are working to carry on her legacy through literacy by expanding the Harriet Tubman Learning Center (HTLC) into New England.

"I'm Harriet Tubman's great great great grand niece," explained Rita Daniels, President & founder of HTLC.

Daniels said she created the organization to initiate strategies to provide science-based programs proven to empower youth and drive them towards future sustainability.

She said in many inner cities, children and families of color are not provided with the necessary tools and resources to excel in reading and writing, which makes the mission of HTLC even greater.

"Because illiteracy is global, it's a phenomenon, and it's something that there has to be a way to reach a lot of people who are underserved," stressed Daniels. "We want to combat that by offering the Harriet Tubman Learning Center for anyone and everyone to go and get the extra help they need."

Daniels said despite Tubman's impact on American history, the reality is, as a black and enslaved woman, she never had the privilege to learn how to read and write. Therefore, HTLC is a way to give back to her legacy.

"She would be so happy knowing that she couldn't get it, but now we're helping others get it," said Daniels.

"We want to combat that by offering the Harriet Tubman Learning Center for anyone and everyone to go and get the extra help they need," said Daniels.

The organization hopes to expand beyond Georgia and go national within the next couple of years. One of its first stops will be in Bridgeport.

"It is extremely important that we do everything we can so our kids have the best ability and options to learn," said Wayne Winston, board member of HTLC.

Based in Bridgeport, Winston said he's working tirelessly to get a Harriet Tubman Learning Center established by 2023. He said the goal is to eventually create more in other cities in Connecticut, like Hartford.

Winston explained that although Tubman never learned to read and write, she knew its importance. He said literacy is vital to success, especially in today's society, and HTLC will help bridge the gap for many in communities.

"The learning center is committed to ensuring that as many young people take reading seriously as possible," said Winston. "This will truly enrich the lives of our children and community."

The Harriet Tubman Learning Center is the only organization supported by the decedents of Harriet Tubman— so ensuring its legacy is unique and vital.

"I'm just so happy that number one, we're using her name, and two, we're continuing her legacy, which will continue on and on even after I'm gone," said Daniels.

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.