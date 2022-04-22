HartBeat Ensemble reopens for first time since pandemic with full production

The theater has reopened with a production of "Bee Trapped Inside the Window."

HARTFORD, Conn — The HartBeat Ensemble has spotlighted critical civic issues through performing arts for more than two decades. After a two-year COVID hiatus, their doors are reopening with a show ready to take the stage.

"We've always been focused on actually doing work that represents voices that haven't been heard," explained Godfrey Simmons, Artistic Director of HartBeat Ensemble.

Breaking boundaries that separate us through race, gender, class, and geography, Simmons explained that the goal is to connect and empower the community to make an impact.

"We do this through the use of theater and rethinking what theater looks like," passionately explained Simmons. "We hope to present works that actually represent Hartford."

After having to shut down in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, HartBeat Ensemble is finally reopening its doors at the Carriage House Theater. It reopened Friday with a production of "Bee Trapped Inside the Window," written by Saviana Stanescu.

HartBeat Ensemble member Vernice Miller is directing "Bee Trapped Inside the Window." She said the play focuses on domestic servitude's effect on the lives of three women of different backgrounds and noted that the story adds to the heart in Hartbeat Ensembles' mission.

"In this moment where we're living through such divisive time, we recognize and focus on what we hold in common and grow our empathy and sympathy towards each other," explained Miller.

"Bee Trapped Inside The Window" performances kick off Friday, April 22, and will run until May 8, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Click here for ticket information: General admission tickets are $25; Let's Go Arts, cardholders, students, and seniors are $20. Miller stressed that no one is turned away for lack of funds.

