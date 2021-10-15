Hartford City Council members on how Biden's Build Back Better agenda could impact black community

On Friday, the president arrived in Hartford to urge support for his plan, saying it will help build stronger communities in similar cities.

HARTFORD, Conn. — President Biden's trip to Connecticut was greeted with open arms by leaders in the capital city on Friday.

Most, if not all of who support his Build-Back Better agenda, are now being debated in congress.

On Friday, the president arrived in Hartford to urge support for his plan, saying it will help build stronger communities in similar cities.

"This bill will help families in the black community help to get themselves off the ground, as well as provide the necessary resources for them to so that they can provide it to the families," Hartford Majority Leader (D), Thomas J. Clarke II, told FOX61.

Between lowering costs of prescriptions, housing, higher education and child care -- Clarke said Biden's Build Back Better agenda could make a significant impact.

"The components of this bill, dealing with a child tax credit, and also to regarding affordability of childcare really speaks to the heart of the black community," Clarke explained.

"A lot of our single parents in the minority community, even families, they pay a tremendous amount of money for childcare," Hartford Councilwoman Shirley Surgeon said. "And that really decreases our economic spending power."

Surgeon said minority and middle-class communities need to start seeing relief.

Clarke added that as elected officials, they know getting an agenda across isn't easy.

"We just need to rally around all of our Democrats, regardless of what their political philosophies are, to make sure that his agenda does get across the finish line," Clarke said.

While Surgeon said she understands debate and compromises, she does wish Congress would start passing things on the agenda.

"This is what we've been waiting for," Surgeon said passionately. "This is what was promised to us - that if we vote for this administration, we will get some relief. So I would say to the congressmen in DC, get your act together, and let's move it."

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.