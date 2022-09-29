Hartford artists promote representation in local art as 'changemakers'

As an Afro-Latina creative, Carrillo stressed the importance of representation.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Art has a different meaning for everyone. For Hartford-based artist Lindaluz Carrillo, it's a passion rooted in impacting her community.

"We can build and create new things and reimagine not just what we're physically creating but even what's around us," said Carrillo. "I love that I am able to explore and dive deeper into creativity. Not just with myself but with other folks."

As an Afro-Latina creative, Carrillo stressed the importance of representation. She said having various artwork and murals around the capital city is just part of that.

"I really try my best to highlight as much of the community as I possibly can, especially the youth, because I work with them, and I'm honored to have this position and play an important role in that," said Carrillo.

The Hartford Public Library Changemaker program helped create a workshop series led by local artists for Hartford teens and adults to create public art celebrating the stories of Black, Latinx, and Indigenous Hartford changemakers.

"A lot of it is about celebrating as well as imagining and that's what the tools of art can do and saying this is what we could see our future as well as paying homage to those that came before us," emphasized Jasmin Agosto, Education and Community Outreach Manager of Hartford Public Library.

Carrillo said she is happy that she and other "Afro- Latinx" artists have helped amplify the voices in their community through art and programs like Changemakers. As "Our roots bring us together" reads across this mural, the messaging and efforts to make a difference and represent are never-ending.

"That statement still stands true sometimes we lose sight of that or we get a little too far away from what our roots are but I think as long as we try to go back and remember, there's always going to be some guidance or some clear understanding of like who we are who we want to be calm and just where we want to be," stressed Carrillo.

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

---

