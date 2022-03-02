Hartford doula sees uptick in women of color seeking pregnancy services

A Hartford doula said birth can and should be a beautiful experience. However, she said that’s not always the case.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford native is offering doula services to increase access to pregnancy support services for communities of color as demand for those services increases.

Whitley Mingo, a childbirth educator and full-spectrum doula, said birth can and should be a beautiful experience. However, she said that’s not always the case.

"Communities of colors are reporting that they feel unseen in the medical setting," Mingo explained. "They are feeling as though their voices are unheard, and ultimately it results in them feeling unprotected."

Data released by Connecticut PRAMS, the Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System, backs her. It shows that feeling of neglect rings true especially for Black and Hispanic women.

This is why Mingo started NuBeing Doula Services in Hartford.

“Here in Hartford, we have an increasing amount of Hispanic families as well as families of color, and these are the populations that need these services the most,” said Mingo.

Mingo explained that as a doula she helps families through various stages in the birthing process, gives support, and helps bridge the gap between the mom and the provider.

“We provide childbirth education oftentimes to inform families of what to expect and be able to advocate for themselves in birthing settings,” Mingo explained.

Mingo says now more than ever, the birthing community is seeing an uptick in women of color seeking BIPOC doula service.

Marlanda Hamilton is a new mom and has Mingo as a doula for her first pregnancy. She said having a doula was a luxury investment as a new mom, but she was particular.

“I also wanted to make sure it was someone that looked like me, I think be more aware of some of the concerns I may have and be aware of some of the ways to advocate on my behalf,” Hamilton said.

However, not everyone has this luxury and Hamilton said that it's unfortunate.

“It’s disturbing to hear that something like this, that could benefit the wellbeing of a mother and the wellbeing of a child—that you can only utilize it if you can afford it," explained Hamilton.

Young mother of two Lauren Hazel shared the same sentiments.

“I feel like every Black woman needs this,” Hazel said passionately. “It’s not just, ‘oh I’m having the baby I’m going to sit here and give birth.’ It’s more to it. You matter, the baby matters, your health matters.”

Hazel said this especially mattered in her situation.

“During that pregnancy, I was always that woman, that Black woman that just sat there and just let them tell me things,” said Hazel. “I didn’t know research and I was feared for everything and all the things they were telling me were just piercing into my ears.”

Hazel said her first pregnancy was considered high-risk and she said she experienced a long and complicated birth and delivery.

“My first birth, that was painful,” said Hazel. “The Foley tube is still a nightmare in my eyes.”

However, she said between using a doula and midwife, she was able to deliver her second healthy baby with no stress. She said her doula, Mingo, gave her all the tools and resources she needed and was with her every step of her pregnancy to answer questions to better help her make informed decisions.

“I don’t want it to be looked at as a luxury anymore,” Hazel said. “I want it to be possible for anybody that can reach out and get it.”

Mingo said that’s the goal, and motions are in the work to start making that possible.

“Presently, there is a bill and Connecticut is working towards getting Medicaid to cover doula services,” explained Mingo. “This way...all families can access the services and be able to benefit it.”

