Hartford Foundation for Public Giving announces over $540,000 in grants to combat racism

Their aim is to support efforts to dismantle structural racism and improve social and economic mobility in Greater Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving announced on Monday the approval of 16 grants totaling over $540,000 as part of their Access Grants initiative, which is committed to dismantling structural racism and increasing both economic and social mobility for Black and Latinx communities in Greater Hartford.

There are two rounds of access grants in 2021, with applications accepted on a rolling basis. With over 50 applicants in the first round, 16 were selected to receive grants.

“Through these grants, we aim to respond to nonprofits who may be new to the Hartford Foundation or not as familiar with Foundation procedures, with a focus on organizations with leadership and staff that are reflective of the community and that are serving and having deep relationships in communities of color or other traditionally marginalized communities,” Hartford Foundation Director of Community Impact Grantmaking Megan Burke said in a statement.

The Foundation said previously the staff considered requests of up to $50,000 over a period of one year.The grant award size is based on the scope of the proposal, the agency’s capacity to implement the work, and its expected impact.

Proposals support both new projects and existing efforts, including operating support for organizations with a mission that is dedicated to dismantling structural racism.

The Foundation says initial grant awards only cover a one-year period, but they understand that work to dismantle racism and advance equitable economic and social mobility will require more time and sustainable efforts.

The following organizations have been approved by the Foundation as grant recipients:

Access Grant recipients that can demonstrate progress towards and the potential for impact during and beyond the grant period will be considered for continued support in following years.

The Foundation is now accepting applications for the second round of Access Grants. They encourage nonprofits and community organizations with ideas to advance their mission to learn more and submit a proposal before the second-round deadline on August 16, 2021. Applications are available here and questions may be directed at any time to: applications@hfpg.org.

