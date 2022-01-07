A dream come true | A family visiting relatives in Hartford experience snow for the very first time

They are in town visiting relatives and this snow day was a dream come true.

HARTFORD, Conn. — With every snowflake drifting from the sky comes a little hope from kids wishing for a snow day.

From sledding to making snow angels, families may have many activities and traditions when the “no school” banner crosses at the bottom of the television screen.

For one family sledding at Pope Park in Hartford, the snow day was a dream come true.

"It's beautiful and just how we imagined," said Sol Marie Cotto.

"It's a lot of fun because we've never seen snow before in real life,” said Leire Perez, who was tuckered out from sledding.

Cotto, Perez and their family are originally from Puerto Rico and currently live in Florida. They are visiting family in the area for a few days and it has turned into something remarkable.

"Since I was a children (sic) and watching the movies and everything, it's like, I wanted to have this time," Ricardo Elespe said.

To enjoy every second of their first snow day, Elespe said they had a simple game plan.

"Make it happen," Elespe said. "It's our first day, and we're going to try to do all the experiences as possible here."

It was pretty effective too.

"We're going to build a snowman and do snow angels and most likely more snowball fights," Perez said with her game face on.

Although the goal was to do everything, staying warm was vital. Going from warm to hot temps has been a shock, but Elespe said bundling up was key to acclimating.

"Lots of layers, layers, and big hoodies," Elespe said with a chuckle. "Well, we try to be as hot as possible that we can."

Making sure every snowflake that drifted from the sky was enjoyed to the fullest, this family said they'll remember this moment for years to come.

