Hartford Stage is platform to share Hispanic, Latino stories

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two women at Hartford Stage with Hispanic and Latin roots say they are working to make an impact through the arts by bringing stories that represent them into the spotlight.

"Being Latina in the arts means so much to me because my culture is so full and has so much to share and beautiful music, poetry, and storytelling," explained Andrea Cuevas, Director of Marketing at Hartford Stage.

However, she said the only thing is, is that it isn't always seen on stage.

At Hartford Stage, there's an ongoing mission to change that by sharing and connecting stories to acknowledge the melting pot of Hispanic and Latin cultures represented throughout the city.

"We want stories about us," emphasized Melia Bensussen, Artistic Director at Hartford Stage. "We want the stories that we tell and the stories that we hear to be relevant for us. I think we do that to have a range of representation and see a variety of ways in which all of us can live our lives."

Bensussen and Cuevas said this happens both on stage and behind the scenes because it's a collaborative effort with a significant purpose.

"Being able to be in this industry and carve and make space for us, to make space for her voices and all the talents that we have to share with the world I think the artists such a beautiful vessel to do that with and share that with audiences and community," said Cuevas.

Bensussen agreed and said, "To see ourselves recognized through the lens of our language and our culture is a reminder that we belong here, that the stories that we hear in this region are for us and help us transform our lives."

Creating an inclusive environment for everyone is essential, especially now, Bensussen added.

"I want everyone in this community to feel at home here, but especially right now to say if you're Spanish speaking or of Hispanic heritage, any part of this rainbow of culture and language-- your home is at Hartford Stage."

Hartford Stage has a fully bilingual play in its upcoming season, Espejos: Clean; it emphasizes the need for cross-cultural and cross-language communication.

