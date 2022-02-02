Health care providers say 'diversity matters' in medical field

For two health care providers, the phrase "diversity matters" connects them and motivates them to work and create change in medicine for people of color.

Whitney White is a Physician Assistant/Associate at Hospital Medicine in Hartford, Conn. Every day, she wakes up with a cup of coffee and a mission for change to serve the community she grew up in.

"Overall, patients feel more comfortable when they see representation in medicine that looks like them," explained White.

However, she said the only problem is it's not always easy for people of color to get into the field.

"It has a lot to do with the cost of education and the knowledge of the profession and things like that," explained White. "And how to get into medicine as a person of color."

White also explained that the lack of resources, mentorship, and tools for people of color are barriers BIPOC communities are faced with when trying to get into the medical profession.

"There's about a little over 100,000 PAs in this country, and African Americans make up a little 4-5% of that," explained Jasmine Cofield/MS, PA-C.

Both Cofield and White said the lack of diversity is alarming and needs to change.

"Having diverse providers in diverse communities helps close the racial bias, improves competence, and it’s vital to help patients feel more comfortable," White said.

"It is a known fact that patients who see providers who look like them and can understand them seem to have better health outcomes," Cofield added. "And why is that? It's because of the patient-provider relationship."

Cofield explained that patient-provider relationships are vital.

"Patients feel heard, and their needs are better addressed and understood," Cofield listed. "Diverse providers also help with better management of chronic diseases and prevention, leading to decreased mortality and morbidity rates."

To help to strengthen communities of color, bridge the medical gap, and build trust in BIPOC communities while empowering patients through representation, Cofield co-founded the Physician Assistances of Color (The PAC.)

"We move together like a pack of wolves," said Cofield with a smile on her face. "We help each other out. We mentor one another, we uplift one another, and over the years, it has grown."

The PAC is a nonprofit organization meant to diversify the PA profession and empower PA students to help see them through every stage of their careers. It's all in hopes of creating a necessary change in the field of medicine.

Nearly five years since the organization was founded, it now has thousands of members across the country. In addition, it has become the largest affinity group for current and aspiring PAs of color.

Cofield said the ultimate goal is to show everyone that diversity matters in the classrooms, clinics, and communities.

"When I say diversity matters when we as providers say diversity matters, we want to send a clear message to our patients," Cofield proclaimed. "We are saying that I see you, that I recognize you, I acknowledge you, I understand you, and you are safe."

