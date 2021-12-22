Hispanic Health Council works to ensure accurate COVID-19 information is accessible for Spanish-speaking communities

Several things are considered when creating a pandemic response, including proper messaging that all communities understand.

HARTFORD, Conn — As the new omicron variant pops up across the country, and COVID-19 cases are on the rise, health advocates in Connecticut are working to keep everyone informed.

Dionne Kotey with the Hispanic Health Council (HHC) said several things are considered when creating a pandemic response, including proper messaging that all communities understand.

"They have to be in the know of what's going on so that they can make decisions around their lives," explained Kotey.

To do that, Kotey said HHC community health workers provide direct COVID-19 community support outreach.

"It's usually people from the community who can relate to the community and speak the language that the community speaks," explained Kotey. "So they go out in the community and have one-on-one conversations to understand where people stand."

Its mission is to make COVID-19 information understandable and accessible, from administering vaccines to listening, understanding, and gathering community concerns and questions.

"We then go back to the office, look at that information and see how we can further educate the general population."

This is something Annie Loja-Baez believes is necessary.

"I do live in a community that a lot of people don't have access to their research," said Loja-Baez.

Being fluent in English and Spanish, Loja-Baez said she sees firsthand how vital outreach and access are to communities of color.

"They rely on people like me that have a computer at home that I can access information with information and read the information to help give them what they need and tell them what they need to know about this," Loja-Baez explained.

Especially with the new omicron variant popping up, she said critical information can easily get lost in translation for many.

"When I'm reading an article in English, and then I do have the option to translate this page...It's just not the same information like important detail is missing some time," Loja-Baez explained.

Kotey and Loja-Baez emphasized that although the omicron variant may seem scary, people should continue practicing proper safety precautions and getting their COVID information from reliable sources.

"If we practice what we already know, we'll be OK," said Kotey.

"Don't stay with the fears of not knowing, and then don't do it. Just ask the right questions," stressed Loja-Baez. "Ask the right person."

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

