State officials explore local LatinX businesses in New Britain in time for Hispanic Heritage Month

They highlighted the struggles of LatinX businesses, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and state Rep. Robert Sanchez spent Monday afternoon in New Britain checking out local Latinx businesses.

They visited three businesses in town: Ctown Supermarkets, Criollisimo Restaurant, and Negritas Restaurant.

It was to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and learn more about the Latinx small business owner's journey during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many local businesses struggled because of the pandemic, Bysiewicz and Sanchez explained that a large majority of those businesses were women and minority-owned.

With Connecticut being such a diverse state and the Hispanic population continuously growing, there is a huge push to support, shop, and eat locally, Bysiewicz said.

"Half of the people employed in Connecticut are employed by small businesses," she said. "That's businesses with fewer than 100 people. So, If we are supporting small businesses, we're supporting our community."

Sanchez agreed and said it's important because small businesses are the backbone of Connecticut.

While many local businesses are still getting back on their feet from the pandemic, Sanchez said many are still hurting and looking for staff to help.

"Any business that we can support is a positive for our community and our state," he reiterated.

