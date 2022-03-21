History in the making: Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination confirmation hearings begin

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to be the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court

HARTFORD, Conn. — Monday kicked off day one of the confirmation hearings for President Biden's Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The Supreme Court has a history spanning more than 200 years. And for the first time ever, there's a possibility of a Black woman being a part of it.

Jackson is set to be the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court.

"That has never happened before. Out of 115 justices, none have been Black women," said Angela Robinson.

Robinson is a professor at Quinnipiac University and stressed that representation matters. But, as a former Connecticut Superior Court Judge, she said the confirmation is a massive milestone for our country.

"In order for us to have confidence in our court system, for us to know that every lived experience is considered, we have to have a Black woman at the table. We have to have someone that's lived as a Black woman," said Robinson.

There were statements from both Democratic and Republican senators at Monday's confirmation hearing for Jackson.

The Democratic party mentioned the historical impact of Jackson's nomination.

"Representation matters for the legitimacy and credibility of our judicial system. Judges are the face and voice of justice," stressed Sen. Blumenthal. "The appointment of a Black woman to the United States Supreme Court, let's be very blunt-- should've happened years ago. This day is a giant leap into the present for our country and our court."

While Monday marked opening statements of the confirmation hearing, some republicans previewed criticism with anticipation for Wednesday's questioning.

"That is why Supreme Court confirmation hearings have become so contentious is because the Supreme Court has arrogated to itself a responsibility the Constitution doesn't give it," said Sen. Ted Cruz.

Dick Durbin, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said there is no hiding that Jackson is leaving a mark one way or another.

"Out of 115 justices, 108 have been white men, just two justices have been men of color, only five women have served on the court, and just one woman of color," said Durbin.

"If confirmed, I commit to you that I will work productively to work and defend the constitution in this grand experiment of grand democracy that has endured over these past 246 years," Jackson said. She went on to say, "Thank you for this historic chance to join the highest court to work with brilliant colleagues to inspire future generations and to ensure liberty and justice for all."

Tuesday, Jackson will face questioning from the senate judiciary committee. If she is voted through by the committee, she'll then have to be approved by the full senate. Democrats hope to confirm Jackson by early April.

