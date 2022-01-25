Certification programs for local minority-owned businesses to provide more opportunities

In an effort to help aid small & minority-owned businesses, there's a push to get them to register for more opportunities ahead of Pres. Biden's Infrastructure Law.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — State and local leaders gathered Tuesday afternoon to urge small and minority-owned businesses to participate in state and federal certification programs for more opportunities ahead of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

"Infrastructure programs are coming, although we have not started doling out the dollars for the individual businesses in writing the contract," explained a governor's spokesperson. "Now is the time to register as a small business owner because that money will come to you, and opportunities will come to you as well."

"Not only does it provide small businesses with Connecticut certification, but the process also directs each applicant to register in the federal process as well," Meg Yetishefsky, the Connecticut Program Manager, stressed.

Latoya Scott and her husband Garth Scott know firsthand the positive impact certifications have.

"It allows small businesses like us to be competitive," said Latoya.

The Scotts own K.A.D.D Enterprises, a trucking company based out of Bloomfield.

"My husband started with one single dump truck," Latoya said. "And because he was minority certified, it allowed him to be a game player in this whole game."

She shared that her husband is a Jamaican immigrant who became a citizen and started his dream of being a third-generation trucker, whose vision helped create ongoing opportunities.

"If we never had this program to start with, we wouldn't have been able to not only help ourselves and our family but extend it to other people."

With small businesses being one of the top employers in Connecticut, Latoya explained that they are creating generational wealth for the family and helping people get ahead in life.

"K.A.D.D has allowed me to stay out of trouble, do what I need to do and provide for my family," explained Allen Bell, who's a driver with K.A.D.D. "I've been able to save up enough to buy my own truck through them. And now I operate alongside the company."

Bell said the opportunities have been life-changing for him as he transitioned out of the system.

"When you're with a small minority, it feels like nobody is left in the cold," Bell explained. "You can see the growth in everyone, and we all just help each other because it's more of a family than a business, and you're not just a number."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said that's what the programs are all about.

"This program puts our money where our mouth is, aiding small and minority-owned businesses so they can create jobs," said Blumenthal. "Not just for the behemoth corporations, but for the guys on the ground who are driving the trucks and putting the shovels into the earth."

Latoya said for any small/minority businesses considering-- just do it.

"It's so much on the table that we're leaving on the table," said Latoya. "Once you get certified, you're sitting there saying I'm here, and I want a piece of the cake and want to be a part of all of this."

Click here for more information about the State’s Small and Minority Business Program.

