Judge Jackson confirmation highlights importance of representation for students at CREC Magnet school

HARTFORD, Conn — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman Supreme Court justice. It's a historic moment that will be added to school history books and bulletin boards.

After being confirmed Thursday afternoon by a vote of 53 yeas and 47 nays, Judge Jackson delivered touching remarks on the White House South Lawn Friday.

"It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States," Judge Jackson said. "But we've made it. We've made it. All of us."

Sasha Douglas, assistant superintendent with CREC Magnet Schools, said this moment holds power because they want students to see the representation and know the power of voice.

She shared that students are not insulated from today's negativity, which is why seeing representation and living during historical moments like this holds a lot of weight.

"It's our role as educators to help our children and our next generation see the significance of this moment and what a milestone it is," explained Douglas.

Students at Montessori Magnet School in Hartford followed Judge Jacksons' journey, and it sparked confidence in kids like 6th grader BellaJ Rodriguez.

"She kept her head up, and she didn't let other people bring her down, and that makes me keep my head up and not let other people bring me down because I know that I am stronger than that," passionately explained Rodriguez. "She and she was really strong and now look where she's at."

The historical moment has also ignited a flame in students like 5th grader Taylor Crump.

"Now I have someone that I can look up to, and also, that's what I will set my goals to be. To be as great as that or even better," said Crump.

Douglas said that simply seeing students' reactions to Judge Jackson's confirmation proves how much representation truly matters.

"There are a lot of things that are very difficult right now and she serves as a source of inspiration and I think that through perseverance that are young people are gonna make things better," said Douglas

