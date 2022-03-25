Latinas & Power Corp. Releases Report: "The Latina Pathway to Excellence in a Post-Pandemic World"

Alverio said it was essential to release these findings during Women's History Month because it adds a vital voice.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Marilyn Alverio is working to make an impact and amplify Latina voices in Connecticut and beyond; This is why she founded Latinas & Power Corp 19 years ago.

"We are dedicated to inspiring and motivating and providing tools that enable Latinas to succeed as leaders and advocates," said Alverio.

To further help with that mission, Alverio said her team conducted quantitative research and put it into a report titled "The Latina pathway to excellence in a post-pandemic world."

"The report discovered some striking themes around representation, identity, imposter syndrome, and the challenges and barriers working in virtual environments," said Alverio.

Alverio said Some highlights from the findings in the report included:

The women surveyed carry their Latina identity into the workplace, and unfortunately, many of the women surveyed also felt that their Latino identity rendered them invisible or tokenized within the workplace.

Latinas are accelerating in asserting themselves while developing a new "virtual world confidence."

Latinas moving up the career ladder are placed under disproportionate scrutiny. This requires them to be "ready to present" because mistakes and missteps are amplified.

Alverio said it was essential to release these findings during Women's History Month because it adds a vital voice.

"In the past, most studies on Latinas have focused on consumer behavior and media consumption," Alverio. "This report focuses on Latinas focuses on the workforce."

Latinas make up 16% of the female workforce, and Alverio said they are the largest group of women workers in the country, behind non-Latina whites.

Adriana Sanchez Dominicici was a Data Analyst for the report and said the findings are crucial and necessary for everyone to look at, not just Latinas.

"This report is extremely timely in that women and Latina women are showing up differently than they did twenty, thirty years ago," Sanchez Dominicici explained.

Sanchez Dominicici said the findings took less than a year and held 24 virtual interviews and 108 surveys with entry-level career, Mid-level career, and Executive (C-Suite) level Latinas.

While the report shows the triumphs, trials, and tribulations Latinas have faced in the workplace; the goal is to take the findings and evolve.

"This report is going to serve as the bases to develop the curriculum for an educational learning experience for the new Latinas in Leadership Institute," explained Alverio. "It will be focusing on two tracks—one is the leadership track, and the other is the community advocacy track," Alverio.

Alverio said the goal is to launch Latinas in Leadership Institute in Spring 2023.

Click here to access the full "The Latina pathway to excellence in a post-pandemic world" report.

