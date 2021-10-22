Working to make a difference in East Hartford through racial equity art

With the help of community input, it will represent the diversity of East Hartford and its history, while showcasing various civil rights leaders.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford has a second community mural in the works, and it's all to create inclusion, diversity, and equity through public art.

The town's Black Caucus, mayor's office, RiseUP and other community organizations are partnering to create the second racial equity mural.

It comes after the success of a first mural was unveiled in September on Main Street. It depicts Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King with the phrase "Dream like a King."

Harry Amadasun, Jr. is the lead for the East Hartford Mural Project and Vice President of East Hartford's Black Caucus. He says it's essential to continue showcasing culture through art.

"We want people to see that East Hartford is really a beacon for diversity here in Connecticut," Amadasun told FOX61.

The second mural will be located under the Founders Bridge.

With the help of community input, it will represent the diversity of East Hartford and its history, while showcasing various civil rights leaders.

Community leader Tyron Harris said he loves seeing the momentum continue in the city. He's excited the racial equity mural movement is happening across the state and in the Greater Hartford area.

"I think this is just a great way to showcase local artists and a great way to display art in our community for our people where the community can see themselves on these murals," Harris explained.

Raymond Tubbs, the consultant for Raymond Library Arts and Archives, is documenting the entire journey.

"It's great because in the coming decades, and maybe a century from now, there'll be a record of this, for future information going on in the town during this period," Raymond said.

Amadasun said these murals are just the beginning, and they have no intentions of slowing down their efforts to make a difference through art.

"We're going to continue to express ourselves through art and continue to make racial equity, diversity, and inclusion a cornerstone of work here in East Hartford," he added.

Amadasun said the goal is to have the second mural completed and unveiled by the end of 2021

