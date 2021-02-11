Conversation over use of Native American imagery sparked during World Series

November is Native American Heritage Month.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Atlanta Braves are just one game away from possibly clinching their fourth World Series game. However, its controversial “tomahawk chop” remains under intense scrutiny from indigenous communities who find it and other imagery used by some sporting teams offensive.

November is Native American Heritage Month, and in Connecticut, a handful of high schools have taken the steps to change their mascots and team names. Most recently, Watertown High School announced that its sports teams would be known as the Watertown Warriors.

It has been a slow gradual process, and for first-year Yale University student Madeline Gupta it is one that needs to happen, no questions asked.

“I maintain that native people are not mascots,” Gupta stressed to FOX61 News. “Our imagery should not be used by the Braves or by any other sports team, whether national, high school or state level.”

Gupta is from the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Northern Michigan. She said her views on the issue are her own and do not speak for all First Nations people.

She said some sports logos may seem harmless to some, however, they are still a misappropriation of native history and communities.

"A lot of these sports teams painted as something fun and something light and something to be proud of where it skates over the broader harm that has been done to our communities and the need for reparations for those," said Gupta

Daymyen Layne, the director of Multicultural Education and Training at Quinnipiac University, said the use of mascots could foster painful memories of American history and colonization.

"The Chiefs, the Braves, the Redskins, who now branded themselves as the Washington Football Team, the Cleveland Indians, they all have a history with misuse of Native American imagery," Layne said.

Therefore, he said, educating yourself on Native American history is vital.

"We owe it to ourselves to dig into some of the histories of where we are," Layne explained. "And that's the only way that we're going to grow as human beings, right is to learn about ourselves and learn about other cultures. Because in the end, we're all one people. But we must give credence to the past. Otherwise, we will be doomed to repeat it."

Gupta said moving forward, she wants people to know that renaming and rebranding a team is simply the first step on a long journey of systemic issues.

"We also need to encourage these teams and the communities who support these teams to educate themselves and each other on the true histories of native communities and real contemporary issues," Gupta explained.

