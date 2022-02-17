CREC teachers, students hope to broaden representation in STEM

Teachers say early exposure to the curriculum is critical

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Through ideas and innovations, STEM - short for science, technology, engineering, and math - is a way to connect our communities.

At CREC Academy of Science and Innovation, it's all about preparing students for the future, focusing on STEM.

"STEM is just everything," passionately explained Erity Boateng, a 7th-grade student. "It's just science, technology, engineering, and math, in all one thing, so I think that's really cool."

For many other students, both the idea and concept of learning STEM are inspiring. However, after recently getting into the subjects, Boateng said she now has a mission to impact the field significantly.

"I don't see many people of color that go into the field of STEM, so I want to be one of the people to do that," Boateng said.

That drive is why teachers said early exposure to the curriculum is critical.

"A lot of times, especially in STEM, there's an underrepresentation of people of color," explained Angela Kaon, a 7th-grade teacher at CREC Academy of Science and Innovation.

Black, Hispanic, and Asian people make up less than half of the STEM workforce, according to Pew Research Center, specifying that 67% of the STEM workforce is white, while 9% are Black and 8% are Hispanic.

Additionally, women only make up a quarter of the STEM industry despite race.

While exposure is essential, representation in front of the class is also vital to diversifying the field.

"Especially I think within the classroom, it's important to emphasize and just expose them to different groups doing STEM" said Kaon.

Eighth-grade STEM teacher Ayodell Adeyemo agreed.

"We need to encourage the kids of color that you can be whatever you want to be," said Adeyemo. "They can be in STEM, and they can bring their perspectives to STEM classes."

