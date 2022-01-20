Walk-in workforce education centers coming to Hartford coming this fall

The City of Hartford partnered with Goodwin University to create two walk-in Community Manufacturing Training Centers (CMTCs) to bridge the gap.

HARTFORD, Conn. — New educational centers are in the works that will help build the workforce pipeline to fill manufacturing jobs in the capital region.

Mayor Luke Bronin said the Hartford area is a global leader in advanced manufacturing.

"We have some of the world's best manufacturers, with an extensive supply chain right here in the greater Hartford area," said Bronin. "With an awful lot of jobs open."

This is why he said people in the region could and should fill those roles. However, there is a hold-up.

"One important missing link is that first step is that introduction to the opportunity," explained Bronin.

The City of Hartford partnered with Goodwin University to create two walk-in Community Manufacturing Training Centers (CMTCs) to bridge the gap. They will be store-front spaces located in Hartford's north end and south end.

"People can get their first chance at understanding what advanced manufacturing is and whether or not it fits for them," said Mark Scheinberg, Goodwin University President.

The program will start with short workshops followed by full classes once students identify their specific interests.

"This is an opportunity for people to find a place to learn and absolutely to find a place to work," said Scheinberg.

It will create skillsets for employment for everyone. Hartford residents will learn about manufacturing skills in the areas of CNC machining and quality inspections, along with related skills sets like blueprint reading, measuring tools, shop math, and computer-aided manufacturing and design, according to the program's news release.

"This is meant to create that entry pipeline," assured Bronin. "That should not be seen as a barrier to anyone. The whole point here is to make it as easy and accessible to anybody in our community who is looking for that opportunity."

These will be walk-in centers and will open this fall. The Community Manufacturing Training Centers are made possible through a $1,000,000 grant from the State.

