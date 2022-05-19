New Haven church reflects on connection to Buffalo shooting

The cousin of the Bishop at Trinity Temple Church of God in Christ was one of the victims.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — There is heartbreak and connections to buffalo from New Haven.

The buffalo massacre hits home for Bishop Charles Brewer III of Trinity Temple Church of God in Christ, as his cousin Pearl Young was one of the ten killed in the tragic shooting.

"Her daughter dropped her off, and her son went back to pick her up, and the store was surrounded, and he later found out his mother was a victim," explained Bishop Brewer.

Pearl Young was 77 years old and was an Alabama native who moved to Connecticut in the early 60s for better opportunities.

"She migrated my mother here from Fayette, and my mother joined the church, and she introduced my mother to my late father," said Brewer.

Brewer said Young played a significant role in his life and said her tragic death is a reminder that in a day where white supremacy and mass shooting are so prevalent, you'd never think it'll hit home until it does.

"To know that her life was taken by someone in the act of hate, our family is deeply grieved," said Bishop Brewer.

Faith leaders with The Greater New Haven Clergy Association and community leaders united on Thursday morning to share the same sentiments.

"We have relatives, friends, and acquaintances all across this country," said Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber, First Calvary Baptist churches. "So when it hits one of our communities, it hits all of our community."

"This can happen to any of us," emphasized Bishop Brewer. "There has to stop being a black law and a caucasian law. and I believe that until we get better gun laws and better scrutiny of individuals applying for guns, we will continue having these tragedies."

However, until change happens, Bishop Brewer said he hopes people remember his cousin pearl as the sweet and beautiful person she was.

"She loved the Lord and she raised her children honorably, and I thank god for her; because if it weren't for her, my parents would've never met."

