Community advocates working to create veterans apartments in Hartford to help combat homelessness

HARTFORD, Conn. — A local group of veterans and community advocates are looking to make a change when it comes to homelessness in Hartford.

"I'm proud to be a veteran," said Steven Harris, Vietnam war veteran. "Veterans are the gatekeepers to this country. But, I'm really pissed off."

Harris was an infantry squad leader during his service. Yet, he's still fighting-- to raise awareness of the veteran homeless crisis.

"The worse possible thing that this country has allowed to happen is for our veterans to be homeless," passionately explained Harris. "Living under bridges, living in abandoned buildings, just living outside. Veterans deserve better than that."

This is why he and his friend, Lance Gordon, an urban developer, came up with an idea to create veteran apartments at the McCook Hospital.

"We want to serve the veterans that have been neglected, long overdue," said Gordon. "And they need a quality place to live and to come home to and enjoy coming home to."

Gordon said the proposed veteran housing project would have a mix of apartments, townhomes, and more.

"If you look at the overall format, it's going to be wrapped around services for those who are in need of a little help to move on in society," Gordon explained.

It would have comprehensive supportive services, including job training on-site.

On Friday morning, neighbors, community advocates, Veterans for Black Lives Matter, and N.E.R.A. gathered to see the proposed project and visual presentation.

Darlene Robertson-Childs with Northeast Revitalization Association said this could be huge, but it will take some time.

"I want to see shovels in the ground, and I want to see action now," said Roberston-Childs. "I don't want to wait, but right now, we have to wait for the Council to approve it."

However, while they wait, she said they're still fighting to advocate.

"We want to make people aware of what's happening in our community so they can know that we're looking for veteran homes for our homeless veterans," said Robertson- Childs.

"We have to do better by our veterans," stressed Harris. "It's unconscionable that you see a veteran and say welcome home and that veteran is living in the street."

