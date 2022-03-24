Quinnipiac University's Black Law Students Association speaks on the Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings

"It's just a realization of our ancestor's wildest dreams."

HAMDEN, Conn. — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson could make history as the first black woman in the nation's highest court.

Thursday wrapped up Judge Jackson's confirmation hearings after enduring days of tough questioning and sweet praises from both democrats and republicans.

As the nation awaits the verdict, FOX61 News caught up with black law students apart of Quinnipiac University's Black Law Students Association, who are standing by with a different perspective as history unfolds.

"It's just a realization of our ancestor's wildest dreams," said Fontaine Chambers, Vice President of QU Black Law Students' Association. "It's just a proud moment being a part of history witnessing history."

While some say it's incredible to see, it also shines a spotlight on a harsh reality.

"It's surreal too because it shouldn't be that surprising," explained Nataly Brown, the QU Black Law Student Association treasurer. "You shouldn't have to think that; oh, wow, they're finally doing it. It should be normal, but it's not we're in the real world."

Djess Jacques, the president of QU Black Law Students' Association agreed.

"It's exciting and it's awesome to see, but at the same time, I kind of wish it wasn't as exciting," explained Jacques. "I kind of wish it wasn't as awesome. I kind of wish it was the norm."

QU Black Law Students' Association explained that black people make up only 5-percent of attorneys, and only 2-percent are black women.

"The percent of black attorneys was 4.9-percent about 10-years ago, and a fraction of 1-percent only increases it," said Jacques.

Chambers explained that this is why the National Black Law Students Association was created, to amplify more black voices in the profession while effectuating change in the legal community.

Jacques, Chambers and Brown said while the hearings have been inspiring, it's also been tough to watch Judge Jackson undergo tough scrutiny. It also brings to light another reality.

"Watching this is just so stressful because we've all looked up her credentials, we know that she's very certified for it," explained Brown. "And then to see people asking her questions that have nothing to do with anything is such a slap in the face."

Chamber chimed in and added, "It also reflects the systematic oppression that we still face, as well as, black women that we have to work twice as hard to even get to where our counterparts are."

Jacques emphasized, that as attorneys they understand questions are necessary but said it's the way they're being asked to Judge Jackson that is unsettling but not unexpected.

"The challenge is expected, the scrutiny is expected. The level of like animosity and questioning that we're seeing is expected because, before a blessing, there's always a trial," said Jacques.

With the possibility of Judge Jackson becoming the 116th Supreme Court Justice, QU National Black Law Students Association says it's genuinely reshaping the nation's history to reflect the voices of its people better.

"It's great reinsurance for us that the sky is the limit for us even though these barriers are in place that we're shattering them one barrier at a time," explained Chambers.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Judge Jackson's nomination on April 4.

