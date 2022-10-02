Bloomfield hair salon contributes to building community, confidence within industry

"It's good to have something where we can come and gather and talk freely about our issues and what we go through day to day," said Osbourne.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Jahmika Osbourne and Renada Lovelace went from childhood friends to business partners when they opened Royal Mane Hair Studio in Bloomfield in 2016.

"We saw that there was a need for more professional salons to be in the area, and we chose to fill that need," explained Lovelace.

On top of offering a full-service luxury experience for clients, Osbourne said as minority businesses owners, she feels it's necessary to create a safe space for women and people of color.

Osbourne explained that those day-to-day issues and happenings include various things that have impacted BIPOC communities, such as the recent Black Lives Matter Protest, the CROWN Act passing in Connecticut, and the natural hair movement.

Lovelace and Osbourne said all of those things combined had created a shift in the industry.

"We learned how to work with natural hair more; we learned to work with locs, we learned to work with hair extensions," listed off Lovelace. "Once you see the industry starting to change, you got to change along with it because if you don't, you're going to be left behind."

This is why Osbourne said Royal Mane Hair Studio specializes in all hair types and textures.

"We do hair color, extensions, wigs, natural hair, everything," Osbourne said.

She explained that it plays a vital role in building a community atmosphere and confidence in clients. Osbourne said that clients have become more comfortable embracing their natural hair with everything happening.

"It's very important for us to be able to help to bring out that confidence in a woman when she makes such a big change from what she was used to or what society deemed as pretty to what now she sees herself as beautiful," explained Osbourne.

While Osbourne and Lovelace continue to make waves to build community and confidence within the hair industry, they want to inspire young people of color to chase their dreams.

"Write your goals down and then go for it," Lovelace said. "Don't let anything stop you. It may take a while, but as long as you continue to move towards your goal, You will get there."

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

