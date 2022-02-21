The Russell restaurant brings unique cultural Caribbean experience to Hartford area

With locations in Hartford and West Hartford, The Russell offers a wide variety of authentic Caribbean food on its menu.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Russell has been a community staple restaurant in Hartford for nearly two decades. The owner and operator Hugh Russell said his restaurant vision has never wavered since he opened in 2005.

"I wanted to bring some real Caribbean flavor into the community," said Russell.

While he has since expanded The Russell and opened a new location at 39 South Main Street in West Hartford, he said his mission of creating a unique cultural Caribbean experience for the community through food, drinks, and atmosphere is still a top priority.

"When you come here, and you have a meal, you're going to remember that spice that lingers in the back of your pallet," said Russell.

Chrisandra Miller agreed. She is a bartender at the Russell and said the food and drinks leave many lasting impressions.

"The food is amazing, everything is amazing," said Chrisandra Miller, who's a bartender at The Russell.

The Russell offers a wide variety of authentic Caribbean food on its menu, including Jerk Chicken, Oxtail, Escovitch fish, and more.

Russell said the vibe and atmosphere when you walk into the Russell is also an experience in itself.

"It's always a place where people can meet, where people gather, where relationships are made, where conversations are held, and for them, it's home away from home," passionately explained Russell.

Miller said that home feeling and their "Russell hospitality" keeps people coming back, which is necessary, especially now.

"A lot of people are not exposed to our culture," said Miller "This is like bringing them home away from home, and just to have the authentic food and vibes is really important."

Russell explained that the community support had been an endless and invaluable cycle of support, especially during the pandemic.

"I survived because of the support of the community has given me," said Russell. "The support is not because we're a great restaurant, but also because we create an amazing experience."

