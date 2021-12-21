United Way of Connecticut helping to provide access to mental health resources

Black Men & Resiliency, Joy and Pain Discussions offers peer support and positive coping skills for those with trauma and untreated psychological stress.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — United Way of Connecticut has various resources and partnerships to help those struggling with mental health.

In Bridgeport, the United Way of Coastal Fairfield County addressed the trauma and mental health disparities in communities of color.

Rev. Nancy Kingwood is the president and executive director of the Greater Bridgeport Area Prevention Program (GBAPP.) She said the pandemic uncovered a harsh reality.

"That the disparities in the gaps to services are huge," Rev. Kingwood said. "That's traumatic, trying to navigate a complicated healthcare system."

This is why GBAPP extended its programs and started "Black Men & Resiliency, Joy and Pain Discussions."

It offers peer support and positive coping skills for Black men with trauma and untreated psychological stress. The program started as a virtual discussion at the height of the pandemic.

"So many people logged on," Kingwood recounted. "So many people were engaged, and a lot of the trauma experiences started to surface, even in that first conversation."

It has since grown into a bi-weekly meeting funded by an Innovation Grant from United Way of Coastal Fairfield County.

Kingwood said this is huge because unaddressed historical trauma often leads to poor health outcomes and premature deaths.

Program participant Lonnie Spaulding agreed.

"Some of the things that are happening in our community is related to traumatic events that have happened to people," Spaulding said.

He added that the program better allows black men to have a safe space to grow from past trauma.

"We're able to confront it head-on and deal with it," Spaulding said. "Then it allows us to open up to what's going on around us and that we no longer a problem; instead, we become a solution."

Kingwood emphasized that the United Way has helped move "Black Men & Resiliency, Joy and Pain Discussions" forward because it realizes the importance of equity and equality as an organization.

"They understand that black and brown communities need additional services and need help," Kingwood explained. " They understand trauma, they understand. Black and brown trauma is unique and very different. Based on our historical events."

United Way of Connecticut also has a free, confidential information and referral service, 2-1-1.

2-1-1 is a one-stop-shop phone call for those in Connecticut seeking emotional support, resources and referrals, help with substance abuse or a crisis, and is available to people 24/7 every day of the year.

