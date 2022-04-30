Fundraiser held in memory of Connecticut news anchor to find cure for rare diseases

Part of the proceeds from the walk will be donated to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

HAMDEN, Conn. — The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation held its inaugural Walk to Cure Rare Diseases fundraiser on Saturday morning. The event was held in memory of award-winning journalist and Connecticut news anchor Denise D'Ascenzo.

The fundraising event took place at Quinnipiac University's Mount Carmel campus. Participants went on a two-mile health walk around campus, led by Pipe & Drum players. There were also activities for the kids, which included carnival games, balloon animals and magic.

Part of the proceeds from the walk will be donated to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, organizers said.

Donations from the online registration alone raised over $14,000, made by individuals and team donors fundraising for the walk.

The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation honors her legacy and impact on the community while following her three keys to a successful life: "Be open. Be brave. Be kind."

D'Ascenzo passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in December 2019. She was 61.

